Egesdahl joins Greater Nevada Mortgage | nnbw.com

Egesdahl joins Greater Nevada Mortgage
April 18, 2017
Michelle Egesdahl has joined the Reno mortgage consultants team at Greater Nevada Mortgage at 10385 Double R Boulevard, Suite 100.
Egesdahl, a former small business owner, has more than 12 years of banking experience.
