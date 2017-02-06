Eide Bailly announces hires, promotion | nnbw.com

Darren Collmar has been hired in the Reno office of Eide Bailly LLP, a regional CPA and business advisory firm, while Heather Domenici has been promoted by the company.

Collmar was hired as an audit associate for Eide Bailly.

He previously worked for Eldorado Corp. and has nine years experience in the gaming industry.

Collmar earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Domenici was promoted to senior audit associate.

She has been with Eide Bailly since 2015 specializing in governmental auditing. She also worked for the State of Nevada as the head of administrative fiscal section of public works for five years.

Domenici earned her Masters in Accountancy from UNR.

David Anderson, Dillon Lysandrou, Tyler Puryear and Rylee Winkler also have been hired as seasonal tax interns for Eide Bailly’s Reno office.

Winkler will transition to full-time audit associate upon graduation in May 2017.

All four are pursuing their Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at the University of Nevada, Reno.