Eldorado Resorts Inc. makes staff announcements | nnbw.com

Anthony L. Carano has been named chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. while Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. has been appointed chief legal officer.

Prior to joining Eldorado Resorts in September 2014, Carano was an attorney at the Nevada law firm of McDonald Carano Wilson, LLP where his practice was devoted primarily to transactional, gaming and regulatory law. Carano holds a juris doctor from University of San Francisco, School of Law; has a Master of Business Administration in finance from University of San Francisco, School of Business; and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management from University of Nevada, Reno.

Prior to joining Isle of Capri in 2008, Quatmann served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary for iPCS, Inc., a NASDAQ-traded telecommunications company. Quatmann is a graduate of Purdue University and earned his law degree from St. Louis University School of Law.