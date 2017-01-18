Eldorado’s Gary Carano recognized by trade publication | nnbw.com

Gary Carano, chairman and chief executive officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc., has been chosen as one of “25 People to Watch” by Global Gaming Business, a trade publication produced for the American Gaming Association.

GGB’s annual list, highlighted in the publication’s January 2017 issue, is chosen by the Editorial Advisory Board of GGB and features “the important people who demonstrate the long-term visibility of the gaming industry as a major tool in economic development in jurisdictions around the world.”