Elliot promoted to mortgage consulting team at Greater Nevada Mortgage | nnbw.com

Elliot promoted to mortgage consulting team at Greater Nevada Mortgage
August 10, 2017
Troy Elliot has been promoted to mortgage consultant at Greater Nevada Mortgage, a subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU).
Elliot previously was a member resource representative at GNCU.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: People
- Stark & Associates staff additions
- Argentum Partners adds Cannito, Whittemore to staff
- Colliers International’s Fairchild earns SIOR designation
- Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Striejewske appointed to National Conference on Weights and Measures Fuels and Lubricants Subcommittee
- Scott Gescheider named president and CEO of Moana Nursery