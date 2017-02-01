Employers Holdings, Inc. appoints Tracey Berg | nnbw.com

Tracey Berg has been appointed executive vice president, chief information officer for Employers Holdings, Inc., a company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on select small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries.

Berg most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer for West Bend Mutual Insurance Company in West Bend, Wis., from 2008 until 2017. She also served as second vice president, strategy and architecture and second vice president, application development for Assurant, Inc.

Berg earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.