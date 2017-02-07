Employers Holdings, Inc. hires Carbonar | nnbw.com

Employers Holdings, Inc. hires Carbonar
February 7, 2017
George “Chip” Carbonar has been named vice president, corporate controller for Employers Holdings, Inc., and will be based in Reno.
Carbonar has more than 30 years experience in the insurance industry including the accounting and finance functions.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from St. Joseph’s University and is a certified public accountant (CPA).
