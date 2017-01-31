Employers Holdings’ staff ring bell at New York Stock Exchange | nnbw.com

Employers Holdings’ staff ring bell at New York Stock Exchange
January 31, 2017
Douglas D. Dirks, president and chief Executive officer of Employers Holdings, Inc., along with members of its’ board of directors and executive leadership team rang The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Jan. 30.
The event commemorates the 10th anniversary of Employers initial public offering that began in February of 2007.
