Eric Herzberg honored by COUNTRY Financial | nnbw.com

Eric Herzberg, an employee for COUNTRY Financial who is based in Reno, was presented the COUNTRY Financial Community Service Award (CCSA) for his efforts working with the Nevada Diabetes Association (NDA).

Throughout his nine years with NDA, Herzberg has contributed thousands of volunteer hours and has worked to raise both funds and awareness in support of NDA’s mission.

CCSA recognizes employees and financial representatives who volunteer at nonprofits in communities where COUNTRY Financial operates. The award also includes a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit on behalf of his efforts.