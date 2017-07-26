Estipona Group promotes Mikalee Byerman | nnbw.com

Mikalee Byerman has been promoted to vice president of strategy for the Estipona Group.

Byerman, who previously served as director of audience engagement, joined the Estipona Group in January 2014. Her background includes roles as managing editor of the Reno Gazette-Journal's Custom Publishing Group and director of communications/marketing for the University of Nevada, Reno. She is also an accomplished writer/author.

Byerman earned a master's degree in journalism.