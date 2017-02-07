Farris named Nevada Department of Agriculture’s animal industry division administrator | nnbw.com

Farris named Nevada Department of Agriculture’s animal industry division administrator
February 7, 2017
Doug Farris has been named animal industry division administrator for the Nevada Department of Agriculture.
Farris has served as a Nevada state trooper since 2009, and also worked as an inspector for the Lyon County utilities department. He also was co-owner of Farris Cattle Company, where he managed a 200-head cow/calf operation and 450 acres of pasture and alfalfa hay.
Farris attended Lassen Community College to study agriculture business.
