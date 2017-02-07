 Farris named Nevada Department of Agriculture’s animal industry division administrator | nnbw.com

Doug Farris has been named animal industry division administrator for the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Farris has served as a Nevada state trooper since 2009, and also worked as an inspector for the Lyon County utilities department. He also was co-owner of Farris Cattle Company, where he managed a 200-head cow/calf operation and 450 acres of pasture and alfalfa hay.

Farris attended Lassen Community College to study agriculture business.