Fennemore Craig promotes Reno attorneys to directors | nnbw.com

Courtney Miller O’Mara, Shannon Pierce, and John Tennert, attorneys in the in the Reno office of Fennemore Craig, have been promoted to directors by the law firm.

O’Mara practice focuses on business litigation, creditors’ rights litigation, and probate and trust.

She was named a “Rising Star” by the Mountain States Super Lawyers publication in 2016.

O’Mara earned her juris doctor degree from the University of Southern California and her bachelor’s of arts degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Pierce practices in the areas of employment defense and commercial litigation.

Pierce earned her juris doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law and her bachelor’s of science degree from California Polytechnic State University.

Tennert represents businesses and individuals in civil litigation, financial service and natural resource matters.

Tennert earned his juris doctor degree from Gonzaga University School of Law and his bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.