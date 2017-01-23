Fennemore Craig’s Etem named to Management Committee | nnbw.com

Fennemore Craig’s Etem named to Management Committee
January 23, 2017
Craig Etem, an attorney and managing partner in the Reno law office of Fennemore Craig, has been selected as a member of the firm’s Management Committee.
Etem will continue his role as managing partner at Fennemore Craig.
The firm’s Management Committee consists of five attorneys responsible for setting the firm’s direction and maintaining the firm’s standard of providing high quality legal services.
