Fennemore Craig’s Morgan selected as vice chair of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America | nnbw.com

Fennemore Craig’s Morgan selected as vice chair of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America
February 14, 2017
Ann Morgan, a director in the Reno law office of Fennemore Craig, has been selected to serve as vice chairman of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA).
Morgan serves the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority and other private individuals and physicians groups in a general counsel capacity, with an emphasis on employment law.
ACI-NA provides airport attorneys a platform to share and discuss information about new developments in case law, statutes and regulations affecting airports as well as monitor pending airport litigation.
