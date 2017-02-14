Fennemore Craig’s Morgan selected as vice chair of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America | nnbw.com

Ann Morgan, a director in the Reno law office of Fennemore Craig, has been selected to serve as vice chairman of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA).

Morgan serves the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority and other private individuals and physicians groups in a general counsel capacity, with an emphasis on employment law.

ACI-NA provides airport attorneys a platform to share and discuss information about new developments in case law, statutes and regulations affecting airports as well as monitor pending airport litigation.