Frank Perna joins Deceuninck North America | nnbw.com

 Frank Perna joins Deceuninck North America

Frank Perna joins Deceuninck North America

Frank Perna has been hired as vice president of operations for Deceuninck North America’s facilities in Fernley and Monroe, Ohio.

Perna has more than 25 years of industry experience, including extrusion, window fabrication and all phases of operations and plant management.