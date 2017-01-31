Frank Perna joins Deceuninck North America | nnbw.com

Frank Perna joins Deceuninck North America
January 31, 2017
Frank Perna has been hired as vice president of operations for Deceuninck North America’s facilities in Fernley and Monroe, Ohio.
Perna has more than 25 years of industry experience, including extrusion, window fabrication and all phases of operations and plant management.
