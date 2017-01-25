Gastroenterology Consultants adds staff | nnbw.com

Dr. James Doyle and Darren Hill have joined the staff at Gastroenterology Consultants in Reno.

Dr. Doyle previously owned and managed a 14-employee GI practice in Spokane, Wash., for 25 years.

He earned his medical degree from St. Louis University Medical School in St. Louis, Missouri. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at St. Mary’s Medical Center: Harbor-UCLA in Long Beach, California. He received his GI fellowship training at both Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, and at the St. Louis University Medical Center in St. Louis.

Hill, moved to Reno in 2007 to pursue a nursing degree at the University of Nevada, Reno. While working in the hospital, Darren became interested in GI care and joined the GIC in 2014. He joined GIC as a nurse practitioner after completing his Master of Science degree in nursing, family nurse practitioner degree from Walden University in the Spring of 2016.

Hill will out of work Gastroenterology Consultants’ Reno-South office on Professional Circle.