Gephart hired as controller for GNCU | nnbw.com

Gephart hired as controller for GNCU

Paul Gephart has been hired as controller for Greater Nevada Credit Union.

Gephart has more than 20 years of accounting, asset liability management, budgeting, financial planning, and treasury management experience, including positions at a major public accounting firm and as the CFO of a public bank holding company. He is also a former teacher and is a certified public accountant (CPA) and AICPA member.