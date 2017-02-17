Gorris named development manager for JDRF | nnbw.com

Gorris named development manager for JDRF
February 17, 2017
Laurie Gorris has been named development manager for JDRF of Northern Nevada.
Gorris began her non-profit career in 1998 at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, where she served as development director for eleven years. She has served as both regional director and associate director of the Make A Wish Foundation and Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. She became the CPO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada in 2013.
Gorris graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1991.
