Greater Nevada Mortgage promotes Eva Simmons | nnbw.com

Eva Simmons has been promoted to Mortgage Funding Manager for Greater Nevada Mortgage.

She will work out of the company's Carson City office.

Simmons previously served as loss mitigation supervisor and has worked for Greater Nevada for more than 10 years. She initially worked in Greater Nevada Credit Union's member service department before joining GNM's mortgage servicing department.

Simmons also served as a past Board member of The Young Business Professionals in Carson City, and the Carson City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program Board.