Gunsten joins Reno office of Kidder Mathews | nnbw.com

Gunsten joins Reno office of Kidder Mathews

Tim Gunsten has joined the Reno office of Kidder Mathews commercial real estate brokerage, where he will specialize in office and industrial properties.

Gunsten previously worked for Avison Young and before that, he was with Coldwell Banker Commercial.