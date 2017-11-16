Haley Hoffman, Great Basin Behavioral Health

Haley Hoffman has joined the staff at Great Basin Behavioral Health.

She will work in the clinical department specializing in treating children, adolescents, and adults struggling with anxiety, depression, and trauma.

Hoffman previously worked in both outpatient and residential treatment settings as a therapist with youth, and as an outpatient clinical supervisor with one of Reno's larger outpatient providers.

She completed her graduate training at the University of Kansas in 2014 to become a clinical social worker.