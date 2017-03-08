Hansen joins Dickson Commercial Group | nnbw.com

Hansen joins Dickson Commercial Group
March 8, 2017
Dale "Travis" Hansen has joined Dickson Commercial Group as a commercial real estate advisor.
Hansen previously served as vice president at Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate.
He attended the University of Nevada, Reno.
