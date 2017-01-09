Harrison rejoins CFA, Inc. | nnbw.com

Harrison rejoins CFA, Inc.
January 9, 2017
Catie Harrison has been hired as a project manager for CFA, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in civil engineering, land surveying, land use planning and landscape architecture.
Harrison has more than 11 years experience in civil engineering including seven years in a previous stint with CFA.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno Airport offers new option for San Jose travel
- A look into the status of the Reno Station Casino project
- Northern Nevada regional partners continue to prepare for significant flood event
- $15.5 million apartment community sold by Marcus & Millichap
- What’s in store during the 2017 Legislative Session? | Voices: Alisa Nave-Worth, and Jodi Stephens