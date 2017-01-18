 Heuer named president of family-owned Heuer Insurance | nnbw.com

Back to: People

Heuer named president of family-owned Heuer Insurance

Heuer

Heuer

Adam Heuer has been named president of Heuer Insurance Agency, a locally owned independent insurance agency in Sparks.

Adam Heuer becomes the fourth generation to own and operate Heuer Insurance that has been in business since 1929. He follows his great grandfather Clarence Heuer, grandfather Marshall Heuer and father Larry Heuer.