Heuer named president of family-owned Heuer Insurance | nnbw.com

Heuer named president of family-owned Heuer Insurance
January 18, 2017
Adam Heuer has been named president of Heuer Insurance Agency, a locally owned independent insurance agency in Sparks.
Adam Heuer becomes the fourth generation to own and operate Heuer Insurance that has been in business since 1929. He follows his great grandfather Clarence Heuer, grandfather Marshall Heuer and father Larry Heuer.
