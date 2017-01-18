Hosmer-Henner named partner at McDonald Carano | nnbw.com

Adam Hosmer-Henner, an attorney in the Reno law office of McDonald Carano, has been elected as a partner within the firm.

Hosmer-Henner practices in the firm’s complex business litigation and appellate matter departments.

Hosmer-Henner also previously worked in the antitrust and competition department of the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York. He also worked as a legal advisor for the Remote Gambling Association (RGA) in Brussels, Belgium, where he counseled the RGA and its members on regulatory, tax and competition issues affecting the European online gambling sector.

Hosmer-Henner graduated from Duke University with dual degrees in economics and public policy and his law education from Harvard Law School, where he won the Ames Moot Court Competition.