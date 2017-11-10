Nicole Emmerich, 120 West Strategic Communications

Nicole Emmerich has been hired as communications manager for 120 West Strategic Communications, a strategy, marketing and communications company.

Emmerich previously worked in Australia and traveled through Southeast Asia and Europe. She also previously worked in Reno with experience in strategic communications industry including health care, nonprofit and special events.

Emmerich earned a bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communications from the University of Nevada, Reno's Reynolds School of Journalism.