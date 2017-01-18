Incline Law’s Wolf contributed to civil practice maunuel | nnbw.com

Incline Law’s Wolf contributed to civil practice maunuel
January 18, 2017
Andrew ‘Andy’ N. Wolf, an attorney in the office of Incline Law Group in Incline Village, was selected by the State Bar of Nevada Publications Committee to contribute a chapter in the new Sixth Edition of the Nevada Civil Practice Manual, published November 2016, by Matthew Bender/Lexis-Nexis in partnership with the State Bar of Nevada.
Wolf rewrote the manual’s Chapter 27 on ‘Fees, Costs and Interest’ which details the recovery of attorney’s fees, litigation costs and interest by the successful party in a lawsuit.
The Nevada Civil Practice Manual guides attorneys in Nevada through virtually every civil procedure and practice.
