J.J. Stewart joins the Reno office of Balsiger Insurance | nnbw.com

J.J. Stewart joins the Reno office of Balsiger Insurance
February 28, 2017
Jun Jie (J.J.) Stewart has been hired as a risk manager in the Reno office of Balsiger Insurance.
Stewart, who was born and raised in China, has previous sales and program management experience while working in the gaming industry.
She earned a bachelor's of science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, as well as her property/casualty/life/health insurance licenses.
