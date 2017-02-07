Jackson named deputy administrator for the Nevada Real Estate Division | nnbw.com

Sharon Jackson has been named deputy administrator for the Nevada Real Estate Division, an agency of the state’s Department of Business and Industry.

She will be based in Carson City.

Jackson has served in various capacities in the Department of Business & Industry for the past 25 years, including deputy director, commissioner of consumer affairs, chief investigator, personnel manager, mediator and compliance auditor investigator. She currently serves as the Real Estate Division’s Ombudsman for Common Interest Communities.