Janita Ethridge joins UNR’s Division of Health Sciences | nnbw.com

Janita Ethridge joins UNR’s Division of Health Sciences
January 12, 2017
Janita Ethridge has been named director of advising, recruitment and retention for the Division of Health Sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Ethridge will lead the advising team in communicating academic requirements. This includes major and core curriculum along with pre-professional and career advisement to undergraduates pursuing studies in the University’s Schools of Nursing, social work, speech pathology and audiology and community health sciences.
