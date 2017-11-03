Jeff Zemp, Nevada Private Banking Division of City National Bank

Jeff Zemp has been hired as a wealth analyst for the Nevada Private Banking Division of City National Bank.

Zemp will work out of both the bank's Las Vegas Regional Center and its Reno Regional Center.

Zemp previously served as an investment consultant for Scottrade, Inc., in Las Vegas. He has also served in a variety of positions for a few investments firms in Southern Nevada, including Merrill Lynch, where he served as a financial adviser. He also competed in and was named Global Runner-up in the 2013 CFA Institute Research Challenge.

Zemp earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration majoring in Finance and a minor in Japanese at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.