Jeremy Alltop joins University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine | nnbw.com

Jeremy Alltop has been hired as senior associate dean for administration and finance for the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Alltop most recently served as senior associate dean and chief administrative officer at the West Virginia University School of Medicine. He also served as associate chief financial officer at Indiana University School of Medicine and held positions at the University of Kentucky, The Ohio State University and the State of Ohio Department of Mental Health.

Alltop earned his Master of Science degree in Public Administration from Central Michigan University and his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Marshall University. He is a fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.