Jill Vacchina Dobbs named executive director of SPCA of Northern Nevada | nnbw.com

Jill Vacchina Dobbs named executive director of SPCA of Northern Nevada
February 7, 2017
Jill Vacchina Dobbs has been named executive director of the SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA).
Vacchina Dobbs previously worked in the financial services and tech industries. She moved to Truckee, Calif., after graduating from law school and serving the last 10 years with the board Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe; the last six years as board president.
Vacchina Dobbs graduated with honors from the University of California, Santa Barbara and also graduated cum laude from Gonzaga Law School.
