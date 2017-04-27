 Jim Miller named CEO of United Construction | nnbw.com

Jim Miller named CEO of United Construction

Jim Miller has joined United Construction as chief operating officer to oversee all operations for the company.

Prior to joining the United Construction team, Miller was the vice president of construction services for CORE Construction. Miller started in the field as an electrician and worked his way up through the trades.

He currently serves as first vice president of Nevada Chapter Associated General Contractors.