Jim Raulino named territory manager for Visioneering Technologies, Inc. | nnbw.com

Jim Raulino, OD, has been hired as executive territory manager, Reno/Sacramento for Visioneering Technologies, Inc., an Atlanta-based company that develops products that improve vision.

Dr. Raulino previously served as territory business manager for Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health). He also served in the dual role of clinical specialist/sales representative for the Crystalens Cataract Implant at Bausch + Lomb. Dr. Raulino has also held sales positions at Pfizer/King Pharmaceuticals, PharmForce, Sankyo Pharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

He earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and earned both his Doctor of Optometry (OD) and Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from the University of California, Berkley.