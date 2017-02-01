 Jolly to present class at Nothing To It Culinary Center | nnbw.com

Jolly to present class at Nothing To It Culinary Center

Clint Jolly, a Reno celebrity chef, will host a hands-on master chef lesson, Flavors of the Yucatán, at Nothing To It Culinary Center, Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

For more information on Chef Clint Jolly’s master class, visit http://www.nothingtoit.com, or call 775-826-2628.