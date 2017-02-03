 Kealy re-elected to Parsons Behle & Latimer’s board of directors | nnbw.com

Kealy re-elected to Parsons Behle & Latimer’s board of directors

Michael R. Kealy, an attorney and managing shareholder in the Reno law office of Parsons Behle & Latimer, has been re-elected to the law firm’s 2017 board of directors.

Kealy serves as the Reno office managing partner and is a member of the litigation department and concentrates his practice on commercial and real estate litigation matters.