Keller to manage Heritage Bank’s Damonte Ranch location | nnbw.com

Tom Keller has been hired as branch manager of Heritage Bank’s Damonte Ranch Parkway location.

Keller, who has more than 17 years experience in community banking, previously served as assistant vice president and branch manager with Riggs National Bank of Virginia, Peninsula Bank in Maryland, The Bank of Delmar in Delaware and First Virginia Bank in Virginia. He relocated to Nevada with his family and began working as a Personal Banker and Relationship Manager at Bank of America in Reno.