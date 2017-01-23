 Keller Williams promotes Jared Russell | nnbw.com

Keller Williams promotes Jared Russell

Russell

Russell

Jared Russell has been promoted to CEO/team leader of the Reno office of Keller Williams Group One, Inc.

Russell previously served as assistant team leader for the Reno office Keller Williams and as an agent Keller William’s office in Boise, Idaho.