Keller Williams promotes Jared Russell | nnbw.com

Keller Williams promotes Jared Russell
January 23, 2017
Jared Russell has been promoted to CEO/team leader of the Reno office of Keller Williams Group One, Inc.
Russell previously served as assistant team leader for the Reno office Keller Williams and as an agent Keller William’s office in Boise, Idaho.
