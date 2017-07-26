Kelly Dalisa joins staff at Creative Coverings | nnbw.com

Kelly Dalisa joins staff at Creative Coverings
July 26, 2017
Kelly Dalisa has been named business development manager for the Southern California Region at Creative Coverings, a national linen rental and sales company based in Sparks.
Dalisa joined Creative Coverings with over 15 years' experience in sales, marketing, event logistics and customer service.
She graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelors of Science degree in hospitality management and business.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: People
- Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network names 2017-2018 officers, board
- Argentum Partners adds Cannito, Whittemore to staff
- Basin Street Properties’ Marinello joins Regional Alliance for Downtown
- Education Alliance of Washoe County 2017 officers, board
- Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority hires Burton, Tracy
Trending Sitewide
- Squaw Valley ends record 2017 ski season
- Peppermill Reno named one of the Top 10 Best Casinos by USA TODAY
- Switch to expand into iconic Virginia Street Post Office building in downtown Reno
- 40 years later, Carson City bypass a reality
- College of Engineering poised to increase economic prosperity for Nevada