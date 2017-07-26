 Kelly Dalisa joins staff at Creative Coverings | nnbw.com

Back to: People

Kelly Dalisa joins staff at Creative Coverings

Dalisa

Kelly Dalisa has been named business development manager for the Southern California Region at Creative Coverings, a national linen rental and sales company based in Sparks.

Dalisa joined Creative Coverings with over 15 years' experience in sales, marketing, event logistics and customer service.

She graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelors of Science degree in hospitality management and business.