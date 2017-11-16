Kelsey Dory, The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc.

Kelsey Dory has been hired as a marketing associate for The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc.

Dory will provide administrative duties in marketing and sales for WTC-NV's office in Reno as well as support to WTC-NV's affiliate, The Whittier Trust Company (WTC).

She previously worked in marketing positions for two Truckee Gaming properties, including the Sands Regency Reno Hotel & Casino as a marketing coordinator and as the marketing manager for Gold Ranch Casino in Verdi.

Dory earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Reno. During her time in college, she was a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA) and was part of University of Nevada, Reno's Integrated Marketing Communications Team and participated in the AMA Collegiate Case Competition.