Ken Collum named field manager at BLM Carson City District | nnbw.com

Ken Collum has been named Stillwater field manager at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Carson City District.

Collum previously was field manager for the Eagle Lake Field Office in Susanville, Calif., part of the Northern California District. He joined the BLM in 2003 as a geologist and realty specialist for the Surprise Field Office. Throughout his career he has stepped into acting roles as district manager in Winnemucca, Nevada and as field manager for several BLM field offices throughout California. Prior to joining the BLM, Collum was an exploration manager and geologist based in Colorado and Nevada and worked throughout the western states, and through Central and South America.

Collum earned a bachelor's degree in economic geology from California State University Fresno.