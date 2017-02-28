Ken Collum named field manager at BLM Carson City District | nnbw.com

Ken Collum named field manager at BLM Carson City District
February 28, 2017
Ken Collum has been named Stillwater field manager at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Carson City District.
Collum previously was field manager for the Eagle Lake Field Office in Susanville, Calif., part of the Northern California District. He joined the BLM in 2003 as a geologist and realty specialist for the Surprise Field Office. Throughout his career he has stepped into acting roles as district manager in Winnemucca, Nevada and as field manager for several BLM field offices throughout California. Prior to joining the BLM, Collum was an exploration manager and geologist based in Colorado and Nevada and worked throughout the western states, and through Central and South America.
Collum earned a bachelor's degree in economic geology from California State University Fresno.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Construction on The Eddy underway, Reno’s first container park and beer garden to open in Spring 2017
- Wood Rodgers makes $20,000 donation to the WCSD
- Vail Resorts to buy Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont
- Ozmen Ventures launches $5 million fund to spark local entrepreneurial ecosystem
- Construction workers getting harder to find in northern Nevada as need increases