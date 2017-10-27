Kevin Jones, KPS3

Kevin Jones has been named a partner at KPS3 Marketing.

Jones has spent the last four years directing creative and technology at KPS3. He started at KPS3 as a digital designer and later rejoined the team in 2013. In between he co-founded a startup, Cloudsnap. He was also co-founder of Colorstache, a web application for Evernote, which was a finalist in the Evernote Developer Competition. In 2012, Jones co-founded Reno Wired.

His digital work has been featured on Mashable, CNET and Lifehacker, producing materials for Hero K-12, the University of Nevada, Reno, the Desert Research Institute and Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Jones has also won an AMA (American Marketing Association) ACE award, and took first place at the National AAF (American Advertising Federation) Conference for his work on the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission.