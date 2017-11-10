Kim Bartlett, Stacy Asteriadis; City National Bank

Kim Bartlett and Stacy Asteriadis have been promoted by City National Bank.

Bartlett was promoted to senior relationship manager for City National's Northern Nevada region, serving Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Minden.

Bartlett, who has 30 years experience in the banking industry in Northern Nevada, joined City National in 2007 as Reno branch manager. She also worked for Bank of the West as a financial sales officer.

Bartlett earned a degree in paralegal studies with an emphasis in business from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Asteriadis was promoted to manager of the Reno banking office at 5470 Kietzke Lane.

She joined City National earlier this year as a relationship manager having previously worked for Axia Home Loans. She has nearly 35 years experience in the banking and financial services industries.

Asteriadis earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the Reno branch of the University of Phoenix. She also holds several current certifications including Certified Trust and Financial Advisory (CFTA) designation, and Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist (CMPS) certification.