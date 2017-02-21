Klaich to lead Nevada offices of Eide Bailly | nnbw.com

Klaich to lead Nevada offices of Eide Bailly
February 21, 2017
Mike Klaich, a CPA and partner in the Reno office of the accounting firm Eide Bailly, has been appointed to serve as the partner-in-charge of its Nevada offices.
Klaich succeeds Butch Anderson, CPA and partner.
Klaich, who has more than 30 years of public accounting experience, has held other leadership roles with Eide Bailly predecessor firms, including managing partner from 2003-2008 and tax department head from 2008-2014.
He holds professional memberships with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants, and a specialty association membership with the Financial Planning Association.
Klaich earned his Bachelor's of Science degree in business administration of University of Nevada.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
- Noble Studios announces new hire, staff promotions
- Gorris named development manager for JDRF
- Yardley becomes independent agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates
- Fennemore Craig’s Morgan selected as vice chair of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America
- Sen. Heller honored with solar energy award
Trending Sitewide
- Lance Gilman: ‘Third and possibly biggest hurrah’ may be coming to Tahoe Reno Industrial Center
- Blanchard, Krasner & French law firm expands into Reno
- Downtown Reno is one step closer to a plan for revitalization
- In-fill project to add 50 condominiums near downtown Reno
- 2017 United Soccer League season marks inaugural campaign for Reno 1868 FC