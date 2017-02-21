Klaich to lead Nevada offices of Eide Bailly | nnbw.com

Mike Klaich, a CPA and partner in the Reno office of the accounting firm Eide Bailly, has been appointed to serve as the partner-in-charge of its Nevada offices.

Klaich succeeds Butch Anderson, CPA and partner.

Klaich, who has more than 30 years of public accounting experience, has held other leadership roles with Eide Bailly predecessor firms, including managing partner from 2003-2008 and tax department head from 2008-2014.

He holds professional memberships with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants, and a specialty association membership with the Financial Planning Association.

Klaich earned his Bachelor's of Science degree in business administration of University of Nevada.