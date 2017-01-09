 Klass, Avanzino joins Kidder Mathews | nnbw.com

Back to: People

Klass, Avanzino joins Kidder Mathews

Suzy Klass and Steve Avanzino have joined the Reno commercial real estate office of Kidder Mathews’ where they will specialize in office and self-storage investments.

Both Klass and Avanzino previously worked in the Reno commercial real estate office of NAI Alliance.