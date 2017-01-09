Klass, Avanzino joins Kidder Mathews | nnbw.com

Klass, Avanzino joins Kidder Mathews
January 9, 2017
Suzy Klass and Steve Avanzino have joined the Reno commercial real estate office of Kidder Mathews’ where they will specialize in office and self-storage investments.
Both Klass and Avanzino previously worked in the Reno commercial real estate office of NAI Alliance.
