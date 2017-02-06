KNPB names additions to its 2017 Board of Trustees | nnbw.com

Named to the 2017 KNPB Board of Trustees were: John Owens, director of gas business for NV Energy, board chair; Jacey Prupas, commercial and business litigation partner for the law office of Snell & Wilmer, vice chair; Mark Herron, president and CEO of The Davidson Group, treasurer; and Tom Taelour, CFO of the Regional Transportation Commission, secretary.

Rod Sanford, managing director with The Private Client Group of U.S. Bank, is past chair.

Dr. Karin Hilgersom, president of Truckee Meadows Community College; and Bill McBride, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Bank; also will join the board for 2017.