KPS3 hires Davies, Vong | nnbw.com

Sierra Davies and Alax Vong have joined the staff at KPS3 Marketing.

Davies was hired as a digital project manager.

Davies, an entrepreneur, started Blü World Inspired, a graphic design company that helped small and medium-sized businesses attract and communicate efficiently with their customers. She later rebranded the startup as Lionheart Design helping dozens of companies, including her own, establish or re-create their branding. She earned a bachelor's degree in finance, Magna Cum Laude, and a master's in business administration, from the University of Nevada, Reno. Vong was hired as a designer at KPS3 and will work with the firm's digital and creative teams.

Vong previously worked as a graphic and web designer working on front-end web development for a variety of clients and projects both freelance and for The Abbi Agency and as a production artist for CustomInk.

Vong earned a degree in graphic communications from Truckee Meadows Community College. During his time as a student, Vong was awarded two student ADDY awards; one for logo and collateral designs and a second for his photography of the Truckee River.