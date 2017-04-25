KPS3’s Whitefield selected to Advisory Board for the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Liberal Arts | nnbw.com

KPS3’s Whitefield selected to Advisory Board for the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Liberal Arts
April 25, 2017
Bob Whitefield, the director of search and analytics at KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has been selected to join the Advisory Board for the University of Nevada, Reno's College of Liberal Arts.
