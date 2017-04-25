 KPS3’s Whitefield selected to Advisory Board for the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Liberal Arts | nnbw.com

Bob Whitefield, the director of search and analytics at KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has been selected to join the Advisory Board for the University of Nevada, Reno's College of Liberal Arts.