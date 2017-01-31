Lance Gilman named to NNDA Executive Board | nnbw.com

Lance Gilman named to NNDA Executive Board
January 31, 2017
Lance Gilman, a principal of Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRI), has been named a member of the Executive Board of the Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA).
NNDA is a nonprofit agency covering the Sierra Region of Nevada, including Carson City, Douglas and Lyon Counties, and the Comstock District of Storey County.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Mynt Cannabis announces grand opening of downtown Reno dispensary
- Mayor announces new e-commerce company moving to Reno
- Southeast Connector not expected to foster new retail development
- Reno-Sparks Indian Colony welcome new business
- Commercial Real Estate Technology Company plays a role in CREW of Northern Nevada Deal of the Year