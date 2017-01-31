 Lance Gilman named to NNDA Executive Board | nnbw.com

Lance Gilman named to NNDA Executive Board

Lance Gilman, a principal of Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRI), has been named a member of the Executive Board of the Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA).

NNDA is a nonprofit agency covering the Sierra Region of Nevada, including Carson City, Douglas and Lyon Counties, and the Comstock District of Storey County.